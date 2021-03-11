Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Transocean (NYSE:RIG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 57.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.12.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Transocean by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 237,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.