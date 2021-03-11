Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:TGAN opened at $6.88 on Thursday. Transphorm has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

