TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TANNZ opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $26.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

