Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Treasury Wine Estates stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. 65,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,718. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

