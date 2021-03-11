Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Trading Up 9.3%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s stock price was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 3,666,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,870,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Trevena alerts:

The company has a market cap of $331.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 48,610 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trevena by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.