Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 274.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,313 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $70,264,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,809,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 667,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,247 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $14,858,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 110,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IQ. KeyCorp raised shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. New Street Research upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.