Trexquant Investment LP Buys 105,322 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 723.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,322 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.18% of At Home Group worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,276,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other At Home Group news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $325,467.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $585,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,440,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

