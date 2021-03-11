Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 38.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Allegion stock opened at $115.95 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.75.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.