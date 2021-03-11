Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 146.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Hess by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 674,489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Hess by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 780,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after acquiring an additional 497,997 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,614,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 over the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Hess’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

