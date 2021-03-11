Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 725.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,421 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 69.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,371,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,274,000 after purchasing an additional 970,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter valued at about $13,291,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,674,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,926,000 after acquiring an additional 122,085 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in China Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $2,668,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Shares of CHL opened at $27.51 on Thursday. China Mobile Limited has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.