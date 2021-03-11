Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.74 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $50,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 6.8% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 62,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRT shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

