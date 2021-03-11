Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,605 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Marathon Oil by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 37.0% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.74.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

