Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.94 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 117.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Raymond James by 4.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

RJF stock opened at $117.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.29. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $124.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $1,282,677.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,689,307.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,029 shares of company stock valued at $26,179,415. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

