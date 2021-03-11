Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

