Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.59 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

