Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.73 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after purchasing an additional 618,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after acquiring an additional 575,561 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270,353 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 359.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 220,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,449,000 after purchasing an additional 152,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $285.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $292.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

