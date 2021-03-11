Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.75 Million in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,748 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NTNX opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,598.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $92,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,764.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785 over the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.