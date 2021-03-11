Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,837,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,769,000 after purchasing an additional 117,832 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Dropbox by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 60,430 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,608 shares of company stock valued at $754,372. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

