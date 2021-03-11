Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.