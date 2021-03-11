Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.85.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $174.86 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

