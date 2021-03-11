Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,778 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Incyte by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Incyte by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -49.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

