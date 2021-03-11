Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,319 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

C opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.