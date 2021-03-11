Trexquant Investment LP Sells 14,150 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIX opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

