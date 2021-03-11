Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,821 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Anthem by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $4,936,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $333.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $344.17.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.29.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

