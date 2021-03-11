Trexquant Investment LP Sells 8,060 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AutoZone by 847.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,912,000 after acquiring an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AutoZone by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after acquiring an additional 42,348 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 55.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 188.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,629,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO stock opened at $1,256.00 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,189.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,181.31.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,342.77.

In other news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,712,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,679 shares of company stock valued at $37,853,508. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

