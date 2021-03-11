Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.69 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,719 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $127.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 144.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

