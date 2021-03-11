Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.97 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $49,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. Wolfe Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

