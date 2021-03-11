Trexquant Investment LP Trims Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $130.09 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of -180.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

