TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of TriCo Bancshares worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 460.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. On average, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.