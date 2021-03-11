Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Short Interest Update

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the February 11th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Trident Brands stock remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Trident Brands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.65.
About Trident Brands
