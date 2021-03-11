Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Short Interest Update

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the February 11th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Trident Brands stock remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Trident Brands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

About Trident Brands

Trident Brands Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing branded and private label consumer products and food ingredients in the United States and Canada. The company offers branded consumer products in functional nutrition and dietary supplement categories under the Brain Armor and P2N Peak Performance Nutrition brands, as well as private label sports nutrition items to various retailers.

