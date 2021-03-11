Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:TRN traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,814. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

