Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,000 Shares

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $578,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $206,460.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $338,750.00.

On Monday, March 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $338,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $324,200.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $450,940.00.

On Friday, February 19th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $432,320.00.

On Monday, February 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $171,600.00.

On Friday, February 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $168,660.00.

On Monday, February 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $156,720.00.

On Thursday, January 28th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $106,520.00.

Trinseo stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Trinseo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

