Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Up 646.9% in February

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 646.9% from the February 11th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Trio-Tech International news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 12,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $55,791.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,894 shares of company stock valued at $133,400. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.05. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,434. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

