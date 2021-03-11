Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,850 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Trip.com Group worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 81.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 637.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 68,966 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. New Street Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -72.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

