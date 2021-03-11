Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Trip.com Group worth $43,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. New Street Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

TCOM opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

