Tripio (TRIO) Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $1.53 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00052690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.65 or 0.00705596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00066333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00027280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00033948 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

Tripio Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.