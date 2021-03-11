Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays raised Tritax Big Box REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

TTBXF stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.54.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.