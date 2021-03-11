Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) vs. Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Financial Comparison

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triterras and Paya’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 67.33

Profitability

This table compares Triterras and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89% Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03%

Risk and Volatility

Triterras has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Triterras and Paya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33 Paya 0 0 5 0 3.00

Triterras presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 136.49%. Paya has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.95%. Given Triterras’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Triterras is more favorable than Paya.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Triterras shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Triterras beats Paya on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc., though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

