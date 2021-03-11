Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.46

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 4436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 540,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 104,915 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 698,972 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 32,126 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,002 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

