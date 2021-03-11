TRON Achieves Market Cap of $3.69 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $3.69 billion and approximately $1.40 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000082 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001022 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.