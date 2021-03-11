TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce $62.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.31 million and the highest is $62.40 million. TrueCar posted sales of $83.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $269.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $273.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $297.30 million, with estimates ranging from $295.30 million to $299.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRUE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 57,006 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 253,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

