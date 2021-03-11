TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. One TrueUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $285.18 million and approximately $103.59 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00052690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.65 or 0.00705596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00066333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00027280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00033948 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 285,294,967 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.