Truist Begins Coverage on DHT (NYSE:DHT)

Analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 162.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in DHT by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 46,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DHT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in DHT by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 465,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 255,506 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

