Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 199.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,594 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,702,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after purchasing an additional 110,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.