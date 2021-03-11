Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,148,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,524,331 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 1.79% of Truist Financial worth $1,157,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 476,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after acquiring an additional 90,202 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.81. 644,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,353 shares of company stock worth $11,356,535. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

