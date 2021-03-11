Truist Securiti Weighs in on SI-BONE, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SI-BONE in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in SI-BONE by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $76,963.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,921 shares of company stock worth $2,592,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

