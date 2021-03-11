Truist Securities Increases Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $111.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $96.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.70.

CFR stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,531. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $114.86. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,280,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,681,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after acquiring an additional 412,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

