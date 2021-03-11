Truist Securities Increases FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Price Target to $165.00

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

