Truist Securities Increases Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $88.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $78.98.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

