Truist Securities Raises Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $184.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $151.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, reaching $187.66. 22,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.46. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $188.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.